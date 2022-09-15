Stylish and hilarious, with a heart of gold: Tributes pour in for Lumko Johnson Leqela

Close friends, the LGBTQIA+ community and entertainment industry people are still processing the death of Lumko Johnson Leqela.
The TV presenter, whose death was confirmed by his family on Wednesday, has been described as stylish and full of life.
Lumko's untimely passing has sent shock waves across the country and social media has been flooded with heartfelt messages and tributes to the presenter.
“Lumko would have wanted me to post a funny memory right now and roast them a bit because that was our thing whenever we were together, but it hurts man. Rest easy, my friend,” tweeted one.
“Thought I would wake up this morning and realise it was just a bad dream. Alas the nightmare is real. Still numb with shock. Wish I had a chance to speak to you last week when I called about the plunge,” tweeted Melanie Ramjee.
Lumko first entered the public realm as a young teenager on SABC1's popular YoTV platform, then went on to nurture a career in television broadcasting, radio production and media at large.
In their words, Lumko was an “accomplished TV and radio super-producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces”.
Speaking about their death, Lumko's family said: “This is a gut-wrenching loss to the Leqela family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately to the South African broadcast and television community. Lumko lived a life filled with purpose and authenticity. As we process this shock as a community, let us remember their light in this world. Details on memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in due course. The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult loss.”
See some of the tributes below:
Image: Instagram/Lumko Johnson Leqela
