A big deal! Fourteen pictures showing beautiful moments from Lumko Johnson’s life

The death of media personality Lumko “Johnson” Leqela, 32, has left many fans heartbroken.

The family of the beloved bubbly and easygoing TV presenter confirmed their death on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela.”

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Lumko entered the public realm as a teenager on the popular SABC1 YoTV platform.

Since then they branched out and explored acting and producing.

Lumko began producing for Yo-TV before appearing as an on-air presenter for Comedy Khona, Blue Couch and a field reporter for EXT4. They also appeared in SA’s first telenovela Inkaba, in the e.tv anthology series Mzansi Love and had a guest appearance in Vuzu’s sitcom Check-Coast.