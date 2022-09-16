×

TshisaLIVE

A big deal! Fourteen pictures showing beautiful moments from Lumko Johnson’s life

16 September 2022 - 07:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela died on Wednesday, September 14.
Image: Instagram/Lumko Johnson

The death of media personality Lumko “Johnson” Leqela, 32, has left many fans heartbroken.

The family of the beloved bubbly and easygoing TV presenter confirmed their death on Wednesday.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela.”

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Lumko entered the public realm as a teenager on the popular SABC1 YoTV platform.

Since then they branched out and explored acting and producing.

Lumko began producing for Yo-TV before appearing as an on-air presenter for Comedy Khona, Blue Couch and a field reporter for EXT4. They also appeared in SA’s first telenovela Inkaba, in the e.tv anthology series Mzansi Love and had a guest appearance in Vuzu’s sitcom Check-Coast.

Former 'YoTV' presenter Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died at 32

Lumko was loved since bursting into the spotlight as a teen on YoTV
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lumko was active in the Feather Awards, Africa's biggest LGBTI+ award ceremony, and worked with LGBTI+ communities around Mzansi.

They were fiercely unapologetic and an inspiration for many who aspired to embody such freedom. In their own words, Lumko was an “accomplished TV and radio super producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces”.

While much can be said about Lumko and their effect on different people in different spaces, most people seem to agree that Lumko brought sunshine and joy into the lives of all they interacted with.

Check out some of life and times of Lumko Johnson in pictures:

