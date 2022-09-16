Media personality Lumko “Johnson” Leqela died on Wednesday, and while their death has robbed SA of great talent, the TV star made sure their story was well documented.
Four weeks before Lumko turned 32 they decided to write letters to themselves to reflect on their life and project the hopes they had for the future.
Here's a look at their story in their own words:
Commitment to honesty
In Lumko's first letter, they got candid about their childhood and how they developed the skill of writing.
“What many people don't know is that you developed a strong ability to express yourself through writing because you grew up ignored, thus thinking nobody wanted to hear you. I don't need to remind you what a lonely child you were as a kid; always indoors drawing or reading.”
IN THEIR WORDS | Lumko Johnson documented their journey in heartfelt, in-depth letters
Finding love
In the second letter, Lumko reflected on their experiences with relationships. They recalled all the boyfriends they had and how it shaped their perspective on love.
“You don't get into serious relationships often. This isn't a deliberate choice — it's usually a result from your refusal to continuously open your heart to new people. You've dated different people at different times in your life for different reasons, but if we're honest, in your 32 years, you have only had four significant boyfriends.
“These are men who came into your life and affected it in various ways that changed you and your view on love.”
Trauma
The third letter explored trauma and saw Lumko get real with their followers as they admitted to having gone through a stage of unhealthy self-medicating to cope with everything they were going through.
Work trauma
“You rose to a certain level in your work as a presenter and actor on mainstream platforms. The opportunities stopped come as easily. So you were required to stroke a few egos, you were made to schedule meetings with the infamous '8th floor', you were expected to attend events and you said 'no' to all of that.”
"How crushed you were when you did not book the lead in Inxeba, the role of Nimrod in Skeem Saam or even Phila in Igazi. You were so convinced those roles were yours and what ended up happening was the rejection that taught you to address your entitlement issues.”
Sex trauma
“You had sex for the first time in first year. When you guys broke up, your h*e phase kicked in.”
Industry rates
After coming to terms with the earning rates that come with being in the entertainment business, Lumko admitted in their fourth letter that they stopped thinking of their career as a means of becoming rich but rather focused on being stable.
“It's no longer about being rich, even though you wouldn't mind that. You want stability, but more than anything you want a workplace that contributes to your piece of mind.”
Relationship with mom
When speaking of their relationship with their mother, Lumko spoke of how it is one of their proudest works in progress.
“Your relationship with your mother is one of your most treasured and proudest works in progress, while also being your most public. You are yet to love, praise and brag about anyone in the way you do with Felicia — she's your half to the power couple.”
