TshisaLIVE

Lumko Johnson’s long-time friend Samkelo Ndlovu pens heartbreaking goodbye letter

16 September 2022 - 14:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Samkelo Ndlovu opens up about losing her best friend Lumko Johnson.
Image: Instagram/ Lumko Johnson

Samkelo Ndlovu has  broken her silence on the death of her best friend, media personality Lumko Johnson.

Lumko's family confirmed her death on Wednesday.

The cause of death was still unknown at the time of publishing this article.

Lumko's death sent shock waves across the country and social media has been flooded with messages and tributes to the presenter. 

Samkelo took to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, saying she had been inconsolable since the news broke and struggled to put her grief into words.

“I’m so sad Lumko, my heart aches because I’ll never see you again in this life. That I’ll never hear your silly laugh or random but interesting music facts every time a song comes on. Your honesty and consistent care for me. That I’ll never hear you call out my full name Samkelo Ndlovu over the phone when I answer like you always do,” she posted.

The actress said Lumko was emotionally supportive during the time she grieved the loss of celebrity stylist Gavin Mahlangu who died in December 2021, and veteran actor Jamie Bartlett who died in May 2022, but now felt she didn't have a shoulder to cry on after losing her best friend.

“I’ve lost a friend, brother/sister, Zhuri has lost one of her favourite uncles. My true north, always ready to open my eyes wider with your caring honesty. Our industry has lost one of the best script writers and actors. Radio has lost one of its best producers and the LGBTQIA+ community has lost a true soldier and activist of the movement.”

Samkelo went on to express her gratitude for having had Lumko in her life, who taught her bravery, among many other things.

“Thank you Lumko for you unwavering love and friendship. Thank you for choosing to spend your last few months with me. I am honoured to have known such an amazing, funny, stylish, intelligent and sassy person.

“Thank you for teaching me what true bravery is. I will carry that and you with me forever. I love you deeply, I’ll miss you so much Leqela.”

