TshisaLIVE

PUMA and Cotton Fest collaborate on dropping Riky's final collection

16 September 2022 - 06:00
Bianca said the family endorsed the campaign because it speaks to Riky Rick's legacy
Image: Darren Stewart

PUMA and the Cotton Fest team are set to commemorate rapper Riky Rick in a big way.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, they announced the launch of the new PUMA X Cotton Fest FC collection set to drop next Thursday, September 22.

“We are very privileged to be able to bring what turned out to be Riky’s final collection to the market. As with everything Riky did, he was hands on with this collection and it's Cotton Fest FC aesthetic,” said Hayden Manuel, PUMA SA sportstyle marketing manager.

As part of the launch, PUMA committed to a R100,000 bursary for final year Afda students to cover shortfalls on their fees and help them graduate.

“The arts were close to Riky’s heart and he was a former Afda student, so we and Riky’s family agreed that supporting the students would be an appropriate way to honour his legacy,” said Manuel.

“Building on Riky’s legacy to create a platform for young creatives, our family fully endorse the campaign, especially with regards to the bursary and giving back to students. We are also excited about the range coming to life, finally, and ready to go to market,” said Bianca Naidoo.

Since the rapper died, his legacy and memory have been commemorated on numerous occasions.

The musician and  fashion maverick was honoured by Laduma Ngxokolo's Maxhosa in his show for the Autumn/Winter collection titled “Alkebulan”, on Youth Day at its studio in the Johannesburg CBD.

Bianca loves the collection because it encapsulated who Riky Rick was.

“The collection was a great representation of Riky. He was bold and edgy and wasn’t afraid to take risks fashion-wise. I know  he would have loved every single piece and would certainly have added these to his personal collection.”

