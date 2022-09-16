Mac G suggested DJ Maphorisa is an “amapiano gatekeeper” in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill.
“Let me tell you a story about gatekeeping. There is someone who told me Maphorisa is going to be mad that I am dropping an EP, and I did not ask for his approval. Now, I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”
Toya Delazy added her opinions about gatekeepers in the industry.
"Talking from experience, when I was signed I had access to TV and radio more than when I became independent, even when you pay for coverage. It's been a mad one to navigate as an indie. For example, certain awards are industry awards where an indie label has no chance. That's gatekeep culture.
"The industry system is really messy. No matter what you do if the gatekeepers don't want you getting that visibility people will believe, you not doing anything."
‘What’s the problem?’ — DJ Maphorisa shook by MacG’s ‘gatekeeper’ comments
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa
DJ Maphorisa has asked the host of Podcast and Chill what his issue with him is after Mac G took a jab at him and added his voice to conversations driven by social media that Phori was a gatekeeper in the music industry.
“Heban @MacGUnleashed, what's the problem? We come far boy. Never even once disrespected you. Why this? What's the problem?” he tweeted.
In a previous tweet, he clarified that no-one owned the amapiano genre.
“I see you don't get it. No-one owns amapiano. Anyone can do it and win. Good example, look at Uncle Waffles. One trending Adiwele video, the rest was history. She did it alone. And look at Costa Titch. He is doing it alone and winning. Stop saying I am a gatekeeper,” he tweeted.
While some were having a go at Maphorisa, music exec Nota Baloyi came to his defence on social media.
Nota slammed those who were having a go at the DJ and called them out for their “disgusting comments.”
“When we had nothing, Maphorisa housed us, fed us and helped us feed ourselves.. You’ll never see me biting a hand that once fed me. I’m disgusted by all the Phori slander that goes about on the timeline, and all these podcasts. It’s absolutely disgusting.” he said
