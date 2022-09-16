Zingah on the ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview he should have done

Zingah is jokingly wondering if his luck would have been the same as Dr Malinga's if he had gone to Podcast and Chill.
It's natural when you see things unfold for someone to o wonder if things would've panned out the same if the roles were reversed.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, the retired rapper and podcaster reminisced about the olden days.
“I should’ve cried in an interview nami when Cashtime left me behind. Maybe people would’ve helped me,” he tweeted.
In his mentions his followers shared in the joke and told him their brands (his and Dr Malinga's) were different.
“LOL, Zingah come on bro. And besides your stories are not the same. Your brand is not the same. I feel like for your brand it wouldn’t have worked in your favour. You’re LOTJ.”
Dr Malinga's story led to an outpouring of love and assistance from people across the country.
Malinga later told fans things were looking up and he had managed to score some gigs, one being Makhadzi's upcoming one woman show.
The podcaster recently retired as a rapper and said his move had been prompted by Riky Rick's death, which had brought a different perspective.
“It is clear that it is a very unhealthy space on so many levels. Losing my friend gave me a very different perspective. There's so much more to life than we are subjected to.
“The Riky situation definitely hit hard. Seeing him do that made me realise the dream we think we want actually doesn't matter. Real life is more important, your mental health is important,” Zingah said.
