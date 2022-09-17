×

TshisaLIVE

‘It’s been a whirlwind’ — Dineo Moeketsi says ‘The Estate’ character changed her

17 September 2022 - 14:00
Dineo Moeketsi said there are many moments and memories she'll cherish from her time on 'The Estate'.
Image: Dineo Moeketsi Instagram

Dineo Moeketsi is counting down to the last moments when her character will exit The Estate.

Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared clips of the moments she had with her co-stars while on SABC3's daily drama.

“It's been a whirlwind of a character to play and I look back on the journey I had with her with pride. She challenged me for the better and grew me as an artist. To say I won't miss her would be a lie. There are so many moments and memories I'll forever cherish. I chose to put up this post to thank all who contributed to her coming alive.

"The most appreciated being the incredible crew I got to work with. They meant everything to me as an actor because they would be my ally in every single thing. I'm eternally grateful to you all and I'm hoping to find many of you in future projects. I love you so so much.”

Sparky Xulu, who also left the show, took to his Instagram in August to bid farewell to his character, whose story he said he enjoyed telling. 

“As I approach my final week on The Estate, I want to say thank you to everyone who watched and enjoyed the work I put in for this character and show. I really enjoyed telling his story. Now I have to put him to bed. Siyabonga Phakathwayo.”

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE in August, the SABC wished the actors well in their new projects. 

“SABC3 and Clive Morris productions can confirm the characters of Siya, played by Sparky Xulu, and Mmatshepo Mokobane, played by Clementine, will be exiting The Estate as principal leads this week.”

