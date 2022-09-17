Three celebs who have launched new products

While it is known the entertainment business can at times not be lucrative in the long run, some celebrities have found ways to diversify their income by venturing into the business world.
Here are some celebrities who recently launched products:
Prince Kaybee
DJ Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday to reveal that he finally launched Milani Wine after buying a stake in vineyards in May this year.
“So excited we are finally here, Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that Milani Wine is now available on our own online store,” he wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee
Khabonina Qubeka
Beyond her successful acting career, Khabonina's love for wellness and health has always been evident and she's continuously invested in it.
The star recently launched skincare products under her brand Khanatural, comprising soaps, oils, lotions, gel, merchandise, beard oil and more.
Boity Thulo
Rapper Boity Thulo launched her hair range The Queen in July this year, adding to her other business ventures.
“As a black female entrepreneur, I feel privileged and honoured to be able to inspire other young black women to work hard and to move unapologetically towards their dreams and goals.
“I’m constantly working to create brands that celebrate the multifaceted woman who is in charge of her destiny. Hence it’s no surprise that this next brand is built on the notion of celebrating and owning our individuality as women, and highlighting the power in being whoever you want to be.”
