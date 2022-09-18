Sithelo Shozi revealed she got a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction, and shared her experiences to dispel stigma attached to cosmetic surgery.
“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover. It’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself,” she wrote.
Sithelo revealed she had gone on a strict diet to undergo the procedure and said she specifically targeted her “hip dips”.
“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeouts, I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat for the procedure I wanted. My hip dips must’ve been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape.”
‘I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone’ — Deli Malinga on her flat tummy
‘My journey, my transformation’
Image: Instagram/ Deli Malinga
Actress Delly Malinga is glad she has a flat tummy after months of being on a journey to lose belly fat.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently she shared a video of her walking in at a clinic she has been going to for non-surgical procedures coupled with dieting to reach her goal weight.
“ I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone. I have a flat tummy. My blemishes are on the way to be completely gone due to micro-needling, deep cleansing, IV drip and chemical peel.”
