×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone’ — Deli Malinga on her flat tummy

‘My journey, my transformation’

18 September 2022 - 16:00
Deli Malinga is happy with the progress she has made since she began her journey to a flat tummy
Deli Malinga is happy with the progress she has made since she began her journey to a flat tummy
Image: Instagram/ Deli Malinga

Actress Delly Malinga is glad she has a flat tummy after months of being on a journey to lose belly fat.

Taking to her Instagram timeline recently she shared a video of her walking in at a clinic she has been going to for non-surgical procedures coupled with dieting to reach her goal weight. 

“ I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone. I have a flat tummy. My blemishes are on the way to be completely gone due to micro-needling, deep cleansing, IV drip and chemical peel.”

Sithelo Shozi revealed she got a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction, and shared her experiences to dispel stigma attached to cosmetic surgery.

“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover. It’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself,” she wrote. 

Sithelo revealed she had gone on a strict diet to undergo the procedure and said she specifically targeted her “hip dips”.

“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeouts, I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat for the procedure I wanted. My hip dips must’ve been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape.”

Worth every second of pain! 'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson shows off her 'new' body

'I chose to share my journey because to often women pretend to be 'all natural' when in fact they aren't. There is nothing wrong with surgery if ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

RHOD star Jojo Robinson talks about her healing after cosmetic surgery

"This week has been one of the hardest and most painful."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma’ - Sithelo Shozi shows off ‘new’ hot body

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover," said Sithelo.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Eva Modika strips down to flaunt her R65k new hourglass figure

"Ain't no miles here new body." - Eva debuts her new body with "eve in the garden of Eden" themed snaps that cover only her private parts.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The wedding is going to be stunning' - DJ Zinhle shares plans for the big day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death