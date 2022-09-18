×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' trailer finally drops

18 September 2022 - 10:00
The cast of the reality show has been finally revealed
The cast of the reality show has been finally revealed
Image: Supplied

The official countdown for kykNET's Die Real Housewives van Pretoria has begun and the cast of the Afrikaans reality show have been unveiled. 

Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Kiki La Coco, Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus are the women who will entertain the fans.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel said the show is set to be a "fanfare" of luxury vehicles, mansions, exotic holidays and heated arguments that will be bring all the drama the franchise is known for.

Here’s everything you need to know about Die Real Housewives van Pretoria cast members. 

Renske Lammerding

Renske is well known in Silver Lakes for her boutique in the estate and of course her husband. She is the owner of the Mrs Globe beauty pageant and would like to help other women to empower themselves.

Marié Bosman

Marié is an unconventional and very outspoken pastor. She also has a pilot's licence and two PhDs. After two divorces, Marié decided she would never try to change herself for anyone ever again

Talana Kuhn

Talana is a 27-year-old businesswoman who is the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. She is also the mother of a three-year-old and is pregnant with her and her auditor husband, Walter's second child.

Kiki La Coco

Kiki is a content creator on TikTok — a pro with dance moves and lip-sync videos. She currently has around 390,000 followers. Her husband, multimillionaire Malcolm Wentzel, and their housekeeper, Thembi Ubisi, have nearly 860,000 followers who can’t get enough of their antics

Mel Viljoen

Mel grew up on a farm but that didn’t stop her from becoming the president of Tammy Taylor Nails SA, one of the most successful franchises in the SA beauty industry. Mel is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails.

Rhona Erasmus

At the age of ten, Rhona moved with her family from Meyerton to Pretoria. She is the owner of two businesses, Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House in Midstream Estate, where she resides with her family.

Watch the trailer below

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

kykNET announces 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' to air in October

kykNET announces 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' set to air in October.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I have no regrets'-Nonku Williams reflects on season 1 and 2 of RHOD

"How season one ended for instance, It wasn't nice for me. I'm not going to go into details, but it left people with a very sour taste of Nonku ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'RHOD' star Nonku Williams on being judged for being a 'straight shooter'

'I speak my mind and that doesn't mean I'm mean.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | 'RHOJ' star Christall Kay mourns death of Olivia Newton-John

"She really inspired me so much in terms of my music dreams"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into polygamist Musa Mseleku's celebration of love TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The wedding is going to be stunning' - DJ Zinhle shares plans for the big day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death