WATCH | 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' trailer finally drops

The official countdown for kykNET's Die Real Housewives van Pretoria has begun and the cast of the Afrikaans reality show have been unveiled.
Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Kiki La Coco, Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus are the women who will entertain the fans.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel said the show is set to be a "fanfare" of luxury vehicles, mansions, exotic holidays and heated arguments that will be bring all the drama the franchise is known for.
Here’s everything you need to know about Die Real Housewives van Pretoria cast members.
Renske Lammerding
Renske is well known in Silver Lakes for her boutique in the estate and of course her husband. She is the owner of the Mrs Globe beauty pageant and would like to help other women to empower themselves.
Marié Bosman
Marié is an unconventional and very outspoken pastor. She also has a pilot's licence and two PhDs. After two divorces, Marié decided she would never try to change herself for anyone ever again
Talana Kuhn
Talana is a 27-year-old businesswoman who is the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. She is also the mother of a three-year-old and is pregnant with her and her auditor husband, Walter's second child.
Kiki La Coco
Kiki is a content creator on TikTok — a pro with dance moves and lip-sync videos. She currently has around 390,000 followers. Her husband, multimillionaire Malcolm Wentzel, and their housekeeper, Thembi Ubisi, have nearly 860,000 followers who can’t get enough of their antics
Mel Viljoen
Mel grew up on a farm but that didn’t stop her from becoming the president of Tammy Taylor Nails SA, one of the most successful franchises in the SA beauty industry. Mel is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails.
Rhona Erasmus
At the age of ten, Rhona moved with her family from Meyerton to Pretoria. She is the owner of two businesses, Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House in Midstream Estate, where she resides with her family.
Watch the trailer below
WATCH | 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' trailer finally drops
