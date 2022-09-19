Media personality Bonang Matheba has joined many online slamming transport minister Fikile Mbalula for his “tone deaf” tweet about landing in Qatar instead of Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal.
At least 21 people died, including 19 children, when a truck crashed into a bakkie transporting pupils on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday.
On Sunday, Mbalula announced he had landed in Qatar.
According to the transport minister, the trip was to meet Qatar minister of transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti to “deliberate on areas of mutual co-operation in the transport sector”.
Bonang said Fikile should have cancelled his trip because the Pongola community needed him.
“Tone deaf. All of you. You should’ve cancelled this trip. The community of Pongola needs you,” she said.
'Tone deaf': Bonang and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla call out Mbalula over N2 Pongola crash
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said the minister was “useless”.
She said he only attends to celebrities' grievances.
“He is in it for celebrity and not the people.”
A resident from Pongola, Jabu Hansen, shared a 2019 tweet asking for the department's intervention.
“I am from a small town called Pongola in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. We have the N2 crossing in the middle of the town. There are no robots to control the traffic and it is only a matter of time before a huge accident will take many lives.
“The municipality is doing things at a very slow pace and doesn't seem to comprehend the situation,” he wrote.
Last month, Hansen, in another thread, wrote: “Trucks are killing us on the Pongola N2. No traffic cops manning this route except local traffic cops when trucks get to town. We request your urgent intervention.”
The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport said the driver handed himself over to police on Saturday after a call by transport and community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Police launched a search after he fled the scene.
The driver is expected to appear in the Pongola magistrate's court on Monday, with Hlomuka expected to attend proceedings.
