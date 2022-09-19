WATCH | Final pantsula dance-off at the graveyard: Mahoota shares clips from funeral of Alaska’s Thibos
Veteran kwaito artist and Alaska member Thabo “Thibos” Tsotetsi was given a send-off fit for a kwaito star on Sunday.
The star died earlier this month, and his funeral service took place at the Community Hall in Meadowlands, after which he was buried at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on September 18.
During the service his friends, family and industry peers spoke fondly of Thibos.
“We will always remember you, and we are really grateful that you shared your life with us,” Oskido said in his speech.
Oskido was one of the many kwaito veterans, including Mandla Spikiri and Mahoota, who came to send off their fellow artist.
At the graveyard, there was a moment of tears and a moment of celebration as Thibos’ people bid him farewell by playing the music he devoted his life to.
There was also pantsula dancing. Watch the videos below:
Thibos’ brother Mpho told TshisaLIVE the kwaito star suffered a short illness after returning from a show in Lesotho, which he believed triggered pneumonia.
He spent a week at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto.
“They gave him double oxygen because he struggled a lot with breathing throughout his time in hospital. He couldn't finish a sentence when speaking because he would speak and lose his breath.”
Crazy T is survived by his three children, Tebogo, Karabo and Nkululeko.
Mpho said he wants his family and fans to remember the late star for his impact in the music industry and for being a good role model to people around him.
“Everybody will have their own way of remembering Thabo. I want people to remember him as a great dancer, as someone who loved helping others and a respectable person. He comes after me, but I've always treated him as if he's older because he was responsible and did a lot in our household.”
Here are other captured moments from Thibos' funeral.