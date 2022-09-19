WATCH | Final pantsula dance-off at the graveyard: Mahoota shares clips from funeral of Alaska’s Thibos

Veteran kwaito artist and Alaska member Thabo “Thibos” Tsotetsi was given a send-off fit for a kwaito star on Sunday.

The star died earlier this month, and his funeral service took place at the Community Hall in Meadowlands, after which he was buried at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on September 18.

During the service his friends, family and industry peers spoke fondly of Thibos.

“We will always remember you, and we are really grateful that you shared your life with us,” Oskido said in his speech.

Oskido was one of the many kwaito veterans, including Mandla Spikiri and Mahoota, who came to send off their fellow artist.

At the graveyard, there was a moment of tears and a moment of celebration as Thibos’ people bid him farewell by playing the music he devoted his life to.

There was also pantsula dancing. Watch the videos below: