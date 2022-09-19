×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thuli Thabethe shares behind-the-scenes footage of her playing Busi Lurayi's character

19 September 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Thuli Thabethe makes her debut on etv's 'Scandal!'
Actress Thuli Thabethe makes her debut on etv's 'Scandal!'
Image: Instagram/Thuli Thabethe

Thursday night marked Thuli Thabethe's debut on etv's Scandal! — taking over the role of the late multi-award-winning actress Busi Lurayi.

Busi, who died on July 10, had joined the e.tv drama series shortly before her passing. 

From September 2, fans were able to see her final performance in the role of Me’Shell, a long-time friend of Layla McKenzie and wife of a wealthy businessman who’s on the hunt for “extra-curricular activities”. 

Busi's death resulted in her being unable to complete shooting the story of Me’Shell, however her close friend and fellow actor Thuli Thabethe stepping stepped in to take over Me’Shell’s remaining scenes.

Thuli took to Instagram sharing behind the scenes footage of her moments in preparation for her debut.

Watch the video below:

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Thuli said she accepted the role “with great compassion” and respected Busi as an artist and was grateful for the opportunity to take over from her.

“It is an honour to be an understudy to such a prolific, talented artist. Busi became the character, I always said, the rest of us would put in work and act but she would become the character.

“Stepping into the character of Me’Shell who had been played by Busi, I know that I would have big shoes to fill. I am thankful for the opportunity from Scandal! and e.tv for trusting in my ability to continue with the work she started. I am honoured and blessed,” she said.

