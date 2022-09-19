×

TshisaLIVE

'You’ve taught me how to be independent' — King Monada gives Dr Malinga his flowers

19 September 2022 - 11:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
King Monada thanks Dr Malinga for the impact he's had on his career.
King Monada thanks Dr Malinga for the impact he's had on his career.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

King Monada has lauded Dr Malinga for his contribution to the music industry and his life.

This after the Hangover hit maker has had fans and celebrities sending him money after he became a puddle of tears when he told the story of how the SA Revenue Service (Sars) hit him with a R2m bill.

He opened up about the bill which he failed to pay in a recent Podcast and Chill interview.

“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask 'can you help?' and they never did.”

WATCH | Dr Malinga breaks down on 'Podcast and Chill' over repossessed assets

"I called many people but they didn't come to my rescue."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

King Monada took to his timeline saying he wanted to give Dr Malinga his flowers for the impact he's had on his life and teaching him to be independent.

Thank you, you’ve taught me how to be independent, not to depend on others so I may not be disappointed, to hold onto myself and God only. Take all your flowers while you are still ...” he wrote.

The Limpopo star is headlining Makhadzi's one-woman show on October 1 alongside Dr Malinga.

I would like Dr Malinga to come perform at my one-woman show ... I really want to support him from bottom of my heart.” she wrote.

“I finally got Dr Malinga. I promise to not exploit him but to share the little I have with him. God must bless and protect us artists. We have been going through a lot during Covid-19. We all suffered.” 

