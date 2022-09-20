Thandolwethu Fani
Bright minds who care about the earth! Meet three SA 'Team Sayari' superstars
Image: Supplied/Team Sayari
There's a new kiddies show in town called Team Sayari and it's on a mission to create earth conservation warriors.
The series, which has come to life as a result of a partnership between Walt Disney Company Africa and its project partners, National Geographic, the US state department, US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Wildlife Direct, was officially launched with a colourful, family-themed event in Nairobi, Kenya, at the weekend.
TshisaLIVE attended the launch of the exciting earth conservation-themed kids' show hosted by the Safari Park hotel and got a chance speak to some of the young stars.
Image: Supplied/Team Sayari
Athule Mazana
13-year-old Athule was besides himself with excitement after having flown in a plane for the first time to attend the launch in Kenya. He gushed over staying at the lush Safari Hotel hotel and said while being on TV certainly gave him a buzz, he was happier to have joined the “bringing-home-income” squad.
Athule lives in Cape Town and is currently in seventh grade at school. In his free time, Athule likes gardening and taking care of his plants. Wildlife fascinates him, and he enjoys learning about various species.
“Team Sayari changed my life.”
Talking about how shooting the show changed his perspective on his role in nature conservation, Athule told the story of how he didn't grasp the concept of how littering could cause major damage until he saw its devastating effects in real life.
“I used to throw away papers everywhere, I was really bad. Until this one time a cleaner at my school asked me to pick up my paper and he told me about how pollution affected the environment and from that day on I never threw a paper on the ground again. Once I joined Team Sayari, I saw the bigger picture of the effects of pollution and understood what that janitor was trying to teach me and now I want to teach other kids what I know.
Athule can't wait for his friends to see him on TV but more than that, he hopes they are also moved to changed their ways and do better for the planet they live in.
Image: Supplied/Team Sayari
Thandolwethu Fani
With her afro and reading glasses, 15-year-old Thandolwethu has just the right look to be part of Team Sayari.
Just how well-spoken and intelligent she is further proves how she bagged the gig of field presenter on the exciting Nat Geo Wild show.
“Team Sayari really improved my knowledge of how to participate in saving the earth. It's been a 10/10 experience for me, because a lot of my thought process was on plastic — you know like using it less and talking to big organisations about packaging and stuff but I never focused on animals and how they are affected. Now that I am here, I see the effect of the pollution on them and I notice everything a bit more now, which makes me want to contribute towards a solution,” she tells TshisaLIVE.
Thando lives in Pretoria and is in the ninth grade at school. She loves nature and is passionate about caring for the environment by limiting the use of plastic and conserving water.
Thando admits she isn't entirely ready to be seen on TV but says it's a step in the right direction since she always knew she would end up on TV.
She is also a talented actor and appeared in the Act Studios production of The Littlest Mermaid in Pretoria in 2019. Thandolwethu has a caring personality and an engaging, outgoing nature.
“I am an artist at heart but I also enjoy nature. It has been really exciting for me and whenever we went to film I would even name the animals,” Thando said.
Image: Supplied/Team Sayari
Khahliso Khojane
Oozing confidence as she interacts with her fellow TV stars for the first time at the launch, Khahliso's star shines bright.
The outgoing 14-year-old girl from Cape Town is in the ninth grade at school and tells TshisaLIVE she's super excited to be part of Team Sayari.
“I have always been an extrovert but since joining Team Sayari I have learnt a different way of connecting with people over things that they are passionate about and by learning other people's passions, it has made me think about what I want to do with my life and if maybe the environment and animals are going to be a part of that.”
Khaliso's favourite activities are acting, debating, singing, and playing the piano. Ever the overachiever, she received a medal from the Junior Western Cape debating team for her eloquence and confidence.
Khaliso is also interested in environmental conservation and recently volunteered for the Global Volunteer Initiative (GVI) project in Limpopo.
There, she worked as part of an international research team assisting in critical wildlife conservation work.
When the much-anticipated pan-African children’s series Team Sayari premieres on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) at 13:00 (CAT) from September 24, SA viewers will be able to follow the adventures of kids from across the continent, including three home-grown presenters.
