Lerato Kganyago bags host gig for new Mzansi Magic marriage intervention show 'Forever Maybe'

20 September 2022 - 10:00
Lerato Kganyago will be joined by psychologist Lindelani Magubane to host a new Mzansi Magic show.
Image: Supplied/Mzansi Magic

Media personality Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago — award-winning TV and radio presenter, DJ and entrepreneur — is the host of an emotive and unfiltered new reality series, Forever Maybe, which documents couples working through marital crises.

Lerato will be joined by psychologist Lindelani Magubane as four couples whose marriages are on the verge of collapse move into a house for a month  in a last-ditch attempt to stay together and find a healthier path forward or call it quits forever.

While they are cocooned in the bubble, they are allowed contact with their trusted family members who will act as their confidants and have say over the couples’ final decisions. If the intervention fails, this could spell the end of their marriages.

“Mzansi Magic’s reality shows are loved by our audiences — it’s a genre that resonates strongly with them because the stories are authentic and relatable.

“With the addition of Forever Maybe to our Sunday slate, we know that we are providing infotainment that could also help the viewers at home take the first step towards navigating their own interpersonal relationships in a healthier manner,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

As host, Kganyago’s role will be to facilitate the round-table discussions, and to engage the couples in post-mortem conversations after certain exercises and activities designed to test the individuals and their relationships.

Be sure to tune in to Forever Maybe when it premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), Sunday October 16 at 7pm.

