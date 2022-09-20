‘Mpho Popps is hilarious’ — Comedian hits all the right notes on ‘Podcast and Chill’

Comedian Mpho Popps had Podcast and Chill viewers eating out of the palm of his hand when he stood in for MacG's right hand man Sol Phenduka on Monday's episode.
Sol shared with his Twitter followers on Monday that he wasn't feeling well when he posted a snap of himself in hospital.
Twitter was abuzz with praise from the chillers, who thoroughly enjoyed the comedian who has been having a great year being booked and busy.
“Mpho Popps did the things today. Never have I laughed so hard in a while. What a brilliant show. Felt like it only played for 30 minutes, ” tweeted one.
“ Mpho Pops is the funniest comedian hands downs because his funny is relatable to multiple different kinds of people,” tweeted another.
The comedian is fresh out of hosting Comedy Central's The Roast of Khanyi Mbau and two awards ceremonies, the SA Music Awards last month and the virtual SA Film and Television Awards ( earlier this month.
Heading to his Instagram timeline Mpho shared with his followers that he was the first person to make multiple appearances on the show.
“This is going to be my third Podcast with MacG (first person in history to do that). Got to fill in for the legend Sol Phenduka who is off sick. Please get well soon brother,” he wrote on his timeline.
Among the things he touched on that were a hit, the comedian mentioned Dr Malinga.
In an interview on Podcast and Chill, Malinga said the SA Revenue Service had hit him with a R2m bill which he failed to pay.
“I would like to thank Julius Malema for reaching out to me. Thanks my brother for being attached to the people who need help. You're such a great example.”
He also thanked musicians Black Coffee, Busiswa, Kabza De Small, Oskido and others.
Here are the reactions below :
