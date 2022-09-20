Tweeps react to 'Idols SA' stars paying tribute to SA icons

Tweeps already know who their faves are for Idols SA season 18 as competition is tightening.
Twitter was abuzz with tweeps ready to hit the dial to vote for one of their own.
Unfortunately, Lerato’s Idols SA journey came to an end when the top nine were announced.
The contestants sang their own rendition of songs from musical icons such as Hugh Masekela, Thandiswa Mazwai, Caiphus Semenya and Brenda Fassie.
“Thapelo's voice and stage presence command attention, such a talent, Mzansi please do the right thing,” tweeted one.
“I'm loving the legendary songs they're singing today,” wrote a tweep who was impressed with the heritage celebratory themed show
With Heritage Month in full swing, on Sunday night Idols SA celebrated the musical history of Mzansi — with contestants recreating Southern African classics in the youth’s image.
The show started on an upbeat note, with Noxolo taking on Joe Mafela’s Shebeleza and turning it into a house-influenced banger.
Kabelo, who was next, took on Ringo’s Ekuseni and got mixed reviews from the judges though he was the contestant that got tweeps raving.
Mpilo sang legendary musician Caiphus Semenya’s Nomalanga and CeeJay sang Hugh Masekela’s Send Me (SA).
Next was Tesmin-Robyn, who sang Stimela’s Siyaya Phambili
Ty Loner gave his own rendition of Johnny Clegg’s Scatterlings of Africa, while Nozi, who was last week's number one performer with a standing ovation from the judges, took on Thandiswa Mazwai’s Nizalwa Ngobani?
Thapelo performed Sankomota’s Papa. Wrapping up the show was youngest contestant Zee, who performed Brenda Fassie’s Mama I’m Sorry.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter
