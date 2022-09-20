WATCH | Kelly Khumalo reveals she dated Chad Da Don because she was in a 'weird' space

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has revealed she regrets the time she devoted to ex beau rapper Chad Da Don, saying the relationship happened as a result of a “weird” time in her life.
During an interview on Kaya 959 breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, Kelly did not appreciate being asked about Chad.
Out of curiosity, Sol asked Kelly about Chad, saying their romance ended abruptly. “What happened with Chad?” he asked.
An unimpressed Kelly gave a cheeky response to Sol, saying: “Euuew, Sol! This is my platform. Respect me and my effort for waking up at 6, in fact 4am, to be here.”
Sol respected Kelly's decision to not answer the question. “Ok let’s scrap that, you’re right. I love you so much”.
However, Kelly said she and the rapper were a “weird combination”. She was in a weird space and hence dated and even agreed to marry him. Kelly said she has regrets because of the decisions made during that space.
“The things we do when we are in a weird space, yoh! When you are in a weird space, step back and don’t do anything. Because whatever decisions you make at that particular time, you are going to regret them. I was in that space of being left behind, trying to fill up a gap, not realising that that space is within myself,” she said.
Watch the interview below:
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo
Watch the interview below:
In 2020, Kelly said she was grateful to God that her relationship with rapper Chad didn't work out.
The singer lifted the lid on her feels with regards to the break-up with Chad during an interview with YouTuber MacG.
MacG asked Kelly about her relationship with her sister, baby daddy Jub Jub and recent ex-fiancé Chad. Kelly replied it would have been the worst mistake of her life had she stayed with the rapper.
“I would've been stuck with a man who is highly insecure and needed a lot of growing up to do. Who needed a lot of healing to do, needed a lot of self-love to do, and that was slowing somehow being transferred to me.
“That would have been the worst mistake of my life. Father thank you for saving me. Thank God I didn't make that mistake,” she said.
The songstress disclosed she was the one who ended their relationship instead of the popular opinion that Chad left her. She said Chad was intimidated by her fans and high-profile lifestyle.
“I called it off. Being insecure about friends, I have a lot of gay friends, being insecure about my fans. My fans are my life. I am where I am because they support my music.”
