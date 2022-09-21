×

TshisaLIVE

Nasty C announces partnership with Call of Duty

21 September 2022 - 15:31
Nasty C is excited about the new partnership which he said will usher in a new generation of gamers
Image: Instagram/ Nasty C

Rapper Nasty C has partnered with an American mobile gaming publisher called Call of Duty. 

Taking to his Instagram timeline recently, the rapper announced his exciting news with his followers by sharing a screenshot of a statement confirming the partnership 

“This is only the start of what’s gonna be an epic journey! Grateful,” he wrote.

In the statement, Carry1st CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker expressed his excitement to be partnering with Call of Duty and with all the players who have created a relationship with the game. “We’re excited to partner with Call of Duty: Mobile to highlight the hugely popular gaming experience to both players that already love the game and new recruits experiencing it for the first time!” he said.

Meanwhile, Nasty C was excited about being able to usher in a new generation of gamers. 

“I've been a gamer all my life and it's amazing to partner with Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile to hype my favourite game in SA. I'm excited to show off Call of Duty: Mobile to the next generation of players across the country.”

Nasty C was in the US rubbing shoulders with rapper T.I.'s son Domani who invited him to watch a game between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Taking to his Instagram earlier this month the rapper shared a lengthy post detailing how he got to watch the football game.

