Rapper Nasty C has partnered with an American mobile gaming publisher called Call of Duty.
Taking to his Instagram timeline recently, the rapper announced his exciting news with his followers by sharing a screenshot of a statement confirming the partnership
“This is only the start of what’s gonna be an epic journey! Grateful,” he wrote.
In the statement, Carry1st CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker expressed his excitement to be partnering with Call of Duty and with all the players who have created a relationship with the game. “We’re excited to partner with Call of Duty: Mobile to highlight the hugely popular gaming experience to both players that already love the game and new recruits experiencing it for the first time!” he said.
Meanwhile, Nasty C was excited about being able to usher in a new generation of gamers.
“I've been a gamer all my life and it's amazing to partner with Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile to hype my favourite game in SA. I'm excited to show off Call of Duty: Mobile to the next generation of players across the country.”
Nasty C was in the US rubbing shoulders with rapper T.I.'s son Domani who invited him to watch a game between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Taking to his Instagram earlier this month the rapper shared a lengthy post detailing how he got to watch the football game.
Nasty C announces partnership with Call of Duty
Image: Instagram/ Nasty C
