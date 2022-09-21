Trevor Noah has shared his opinion after seeing recent racist responses about Disney's Little Mermaid.
In a recent episode of The Daily Show, the SA-born comedian said he was baffled that critics were enraged by a make-believe character.
Disney announced Halle Bailey as the actress who take the role of the Disney mermaid Ariel.
“The story remains the same. It’s just that the Little Mermaid is now represented as a black woman, so stop being ridiculous. It’s imaginary.”
He shared about other cartoon characters who were black .
“Once again a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a black person. Honestly I don’t know what the big deal is. Ya’ll realise Nemo was black too, right? Yeah, that whole movie was about a fish who can’t find his dad!”
Trevor Noah reacts to racist backlash about ‘Little Mermaid’ star
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images
The comedian is known to be vocal about injustices. This year he called out the media for double standards in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“I don’t know about you but I have been glued to the TV all weekend watching all the news,” explained Trevor.
“And beyond the war itself, there’s a really interesting thing that I learnt and that is a lot of people on TV didn’t expect a war like this to happen in, let’s say, certain neighbourhoods.
“Beyond the racism, like let’s forget the racism. Oh how I wish we could forget about the racism. You do realise that until very recently fighting crazy wars was Europe’s thing. That’s all of European history. They even had something called the Hundred Years’ War. They got a Noble Prize because they stopped fighting. Imagine that.”
