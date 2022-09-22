'Dad motion' — AKA and Mörda pose together — leaving Twitter chaotic!

While DJ Zinhle is trending after a video emerged which led people to speculate yet again on the state of her friendship with actress Pearl Thusi, her baby daddy AKA has caused traffic on the other side of the TL streets with a snap of himself and Black Motion's Bongani “Mörda” Mahosana.

AKA took to his Twitter to post a picture of him and Mörda posing together, with Mörda donning a huge smile and AKA doing his “usual” smug pout as the pair showed off the peace sign.

In just a few hours, the tweet with the snap of Zinhle's baby daddies had more than 3,000 retweets, about 700 quote tweets and more than 46,000 likes.

Check the snap out below: