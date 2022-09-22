Halala! Mahalia Buchanan ties the knot

Gospel star Mahalia Stein nee-Buchanan is officially off the market and she looked breathtakingly beautiful while doing it.

She shared a clip of her luxurious wedding on her Instagram timeline of when she said her I do's on Tuesday, September 20 2022 in a lavish and intimate wedding ceremony.

“Married the love of my life 20:09:2022 #TheSteins. With the most incredible glam team @scholtzruberto @sarhaphairline @beatsbyyolaThank you @spanishfarmlodge for such a beautiful space for my bridesmaids & I.

“To all of friends and family thank you thank you thank youuu, we love you all so much, thank you for making our night soooo special.”

In her mentions, fellow singers and popular celebs congratulated Mahalia on her union and for walking down the aisle.

Actress Keke Mphuthi wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful, this is so beautiful ... May you guys have everlasting and growing love.”

“Wow, congratulations Mahalia. You look like a beautiful, beautiful dream,” said events planner Precious the planner.