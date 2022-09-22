×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo Mbatha, Sarkodie and other stars pen open letter to African leaders

22 September 2022 - 13:00
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Nomzamo Mbatha hopes African leaders will act to end the hunger crisis.
Nomzamo Mbatha hopes African leaders will act to end the hunger crisis.
Image: Sims Tshabalala

SA-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha has joined other international stars to pen a letter calling on African leaders to do right by their continent.

Before the 2022 Global Citizen festival in New York and Accra, Ghana, on September 24, Nomzamo and Ameyaw Debrah, Esther Chungu, Thandi Vundamina, Natasha Vandermaa, Darkovibes Berla Mundi, Sarkodie, Slap Dee, Gyakie and Sabrina Dhowre Elba urged African leaders to act to end hunger on the continent.

Uncle Waffles and Nomzamo Mbatha join the Global Citizen festival line-up

Mzansi is flying the flag high at this year's Global Citizen festival event.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Read the full letter below:

Dear African leaders,

Ending hunger has been one of the greatest challenges of our times and the devastating events from the past two years have intensified food insecurity. In 2021, a staggering 278-million Africans — 1 in 5 people — were affected by malnutrition.

The invasion of Ukraine has further increased these conditions. Back-to-back emergencies aggravated by climate change, conflict and a pandemic are affecting people across our continent. Many now face starvation, children are not getting the nutrients they need to grow to their full potential and year-on-year droughts have caused failed harvests, making it hard for African farmers to grow food and for the continent to become self-sufficient. The good news is that immediate action by you can make a difference.

In 2014, African leaders developed a framework — the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) to enhance agricultural production and bring about food security on the continent. This was a critical step in recognising how important the sector is for economic growth and to reduce poverty.

However, right now, we desperately need you to meet your commitments for the future of the continent. The G20 Summit and COP27 are taking place in a few weeks and achieving global co-operation on food security would be a major win.

Ahead of them, we are calling on you to urgently act to:

● Increase the share of domestic agriculture expenditure on adaptation to be in line with CAADP commitments, such as improving social safety nets, investing in more dietary diverse food systems and securing access to irrigated land.

● Expand the African Emergency Food Production Facility to reach of 30-million farmers to boost their access to agricultural fertilisers and allow them to produce food urgently.

● Pledge to stop rising food prices by keeping them and agricultural markets open and guard against unjustified restrictive measures on food and agriculture exports.

● Reduce reliance on food imports by investing in domestic production, agricultural adaptation and increasing agricultural output in a sustainable manner.

Act now so that everyone across our beautiful continent can have enough food to live and thrive, now and in the future.

With hope,

Nomzamo Mbatha, Ameyaw Debrah, Esther Chungu, Thandi Vundamina, Natasha Vandermaa, Darkovibes Berla Mundi, Sarkodie, Slap DeeGyakie and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

MORE:

Mariah Carey, Usher and Metallica headline NYC, Accra shows — here's how you can join in

A line-up of global music stars will perform to help the Global Citizen movement celebrate its decade of work to end extreme poverty, help empower ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SPOTLIGHT | New ‘After’ movie hits screens; explosive local series ‘Ludik’ debuts; Global Citizen countdown

Love is tested to the max in ‘After Ever Happy’; cuteness overload in family animation ‘Best Birthday Ever’; Arnold Vosloo stars in Netflix’s first ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone’ — Deli Malinga on her flat tummy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We are good, very good actually' — Kelly Khumalo says it's water under bridge ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'You’ve taught me how to be independent' — King Monada gives Dr Malinga his ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Final pantsula dance-off at the graveyard: Mahoota shares clips from ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo reveals she dated Chad Da Don because she was in a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked