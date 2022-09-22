Open Mic responds to Kokovha legal woes — says Makhadzi owes nothing

Record label Open Mic Productions and musician Makhadzi have denied not fulfilling their contractual obligation with a sneaker company that has taken them to court.
The pair were slapped with a R8.2m lawsuit by Kicks Sportswear, the company producing the Kicks Kokovha sneakers, for failure, according to the company, to hold up their end of the bargain.
The contract entered into by Open Mic and Makhadzi which was stipulated in the contract that Makhadzi had to perform wearing the brand’s sneakers and promote the brand on her social media platforms.
Sunday World reported that the pair have been dragged to the Pretoria high court in a R8.2m lawsuit for failure to promote the sneaker brand Kicks Kokovha.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE Open Mic and the Limpopo musician have absolved themselves from the claims made by Kokovha and explained how the business deal came about.
“The complainant makes some gross and unsubstantiated claims in his summons which we would like to dismiss as falsehoods, fabrications and misrepresentation of how the events unfolded,” said Open Mic Productions MD Adv Nkateko Maluleke
He said they entered into an agreement with the complainant in October 2021 worth R120m and the supplier insisted they launch the Kokovha Kicks footwear.
“We had only one activation in Makhado that was organised by Open Mic Productions and begged the complainant to participate and he did not. A number of units were sold at this activation. Immediately after the Makhado activation, the complainant stopped taking our calls and refused to participate in planning meetings or any engagements relating to the project.”
“We are puzzled by his claim of R8m considering that Makhadzi has lost earnings due to the fact that she had exclusivity tied to the deal and as such missed other opportunities.
“On several occasions during the month of December 2021 Makhadzi called Kicks asking for merchandise to wear on stage and nothing was delivered. She was given almost every excuse under the sun on why the shoes were not available. We were made aware by some of Makhadzi's fans that when they ordered her Khokhova shoe range online, they instead received a pair of Kicks (a brand owned by the complainant) with no explanation.”
Entrepreneur and founder of Kicks Sammy Mhaule did not respond to TshisaLIVE's request for comment at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated should he respond.
