SNAPS | A cutie pie! Zandie Gumede celebrates her son’s first birthday

Last month, the star was in a reflective mood when she looked back at how much she doubted herself during her pregnancy.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Ikhwela hit maker shared how she was emotional and wondered if she was ready to be a mom.

“I had a lot of worries when I was pregnant, like 'Am I ready to be a mother? Are we ready to be parents and what am I going to teach him'/ My husband asked me one question 'MaKhumalo thina sobabili sake sahlulwa yini sihlangene'? (When have we ever been defeated by something when we join forces?) And I wept.

“I wept because I knew he was right and he continued: 'If there's one thing you need to worry about is whether he will be able to learn to differentiate between you and mamkhulu/godmother wakhe because nifana ukufa (your resemblance is uncanny)'. I wept again because I didn't see that happening at that time (mamkhulu/godmother meeting him) but today I thank God they have,” she wrote on Instagram.

In September, after hinting at a reunion earlier this year, Kelly Khumalo has confirmedshe and her sister Zandie have buried the hatchet and are a part of each other's lives again.

Talking to Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka as a guest on Kaya 959, Kelly confirmed they were no longer at war.

“We are good. We are very good actually. I think we needed that bit of a break. You know, when you are so close to another to a point where you lose self-identity, which is a dangerous thing for an individual ... so I now feel like we needed that. She had to find her outside me, and I had to find me outside her.”