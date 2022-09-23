TshisaLIVE

Here’s what DJ Maphorisa says is missing on the music scene in Sauta

23 September 2022 - 11:51
DJ Maphorisa said the lack of artist management in the industry is the downfall for many musicians.
Image: Twitter/ DJ Maphorisa

Anyone who knows the life of musicians knows that the manager is the most important captain of the ship and that's what DJ Maphorisa says is lacking where artists in Mzansi are concerned . 

The DJ and music producer said the lack of artist management in this country is the downfall for many in showbiz.

Taking to his Twitter timeline on Thursday, Maphorisa also said recording labels were not hiring the right kind of people. 

“In Sauta we missing artist management dats our downfall. I'm not talking about booking agent or booking manager — 'artist management'. Also our A&R is lacking. What's funny [is that] labels hire people who stay at home, they don't even go to groove. I mean how will you know what's popin in da streets,” he tweeted

One of his tweeps said the artists were the problem not the managers.

“The problem starts with u artists. U want 2 do everything alone. U don't want 2 b advised. U want all the booking fee 2go direct in ur pockets without sharing it with any 1 under ur company. SA has many artist management.”

Maphorisa has found himself at the centre of a wide debate on the socials of him gatekeeping the amapiano genre.

He clarified that no-one owned the amapiano genre.

“I see you don't get it. No-one owns amapiano. Anyone can do it and win. Good example, look at Uncle Waffles. One trending Adiwele video, the rest was history. She did it alone. And look at Costa Titch. He is doing it alone and winning. Stop saying I am a gatekeeper,” he tweeted.

