Here’s what DJ Maphorisa says is missing on the music scene in Sauta

Anyone who knows the life of musicians knows that the manager is the most important captain of the ship and that's what DJ Maphorisa says is lacking where artists in Mzansi are concerned .

The DJ and music producer said the lack of artist management in this country is the downfall for many in showbiz.

Taking to his Twitter timeline on Thursday, Maphorisa also said recording labels were not hiring the right kind of people.

“In Sauta we missing artist management dats our downfall. I'm not talking about booking agent or booking manager — 'artist management'. Also our A&R is lacking. What's funny [is that] labels hire people who stay at home, they don't even go to groove. I mean how will you know what's popin in da streets,” he tweeted

One of his tweeps said the artists were the problem not the managers.