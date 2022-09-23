TshisaLIVE

‘Mama, I made it’ — Berita grateful for her song featured on Netflix series

23 September 2022 - 09:00
Berita said 'The Brave Ones' is a powerful story.
Afro-soul musician Berita is over the moon that her song Ndicel'ikiss is on the soundtrack of Netflix hit series The Brave Ones.

She shared on Instagram a short clip of the her song playing on the show.

“This one is for abanesibindi, the Brave Ones! Mama, I made it. My song is on Netflix. The Brave Ones, what a powerful story,” she wrote.

In her mentions, director and series creator Akin Omotoso praised her music.

“Thank you for a beautiful song,” he wrote.

The supernatural series premiered on September 16. It journeys through three parallel worlds — the living, the unborn and the dead — governed by the Tree of Life in six captivating episodes.

Award-winning actor Bonko Khoza, who stars in the series, took to his Instagram timeline and congratulated director Akin Omotoso on the project.

“What a time to be alive. Akin Omotoso, congratulations, brother. You’ve created such a unique voice with your work that speaks to the entire world but sounds just like home. You’re a gift to this industry. Keep rising, king.

“Thank you, Netflix for bringing this story to life and sharing it with the world in the highest quality. To the cast and crew, you are all incredibly gifted, talented and professional. What an honour is was to work beside you grinding to create this world,” he wrote.

The all-star cast includes Sthandile Nkosi, Keke Mphuthi, Nomalanga Nkosi, Bonko Khoza and Tony Kgoroge.

