Popular amapiano duo TxC have been signed to the international cast of Budweiser.
TxC will perform at BudX Doha during the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar from November 30 to December 3.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE it was announced that Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, known as TxC, will showcase Mzansi’s biggest music breakthrough genre at BudX Club, representing SA in a line-up that includes global stars.
“We are humbled to have been acknowledged for never giving up, and to have the opportunity to show the vibrancy of amapiano at the world’s biggest sporting event! We are passionate about our hustle and excited to bring the spirit of our generation to the world stage. It is such a privilege to be connecting with other global artists and creators in Doha,” said TxC.
TxC will join 250 of some of the world’s most eclectic and artistic creators, originators, and innovators at BudX Doha.
“Budweiser is a rallying cry for relentless creators, dreamers, and go-getters hell-bent on making their mark. TxC are exactly this. They have defied the naysayers to follow their own path to greatness and so embody the idea that ‘the world is yours to take’.
"They represent the power of an independent generation that does what they believe in, no matter what others say. We’re looking forward to many collaborations with them,” said Thomas Lawrence, high-end marketing manager at Budweiser SA.
SA amapiano duo TxC set to bring the heat at the Fifa World Cup
Image: Supplied
