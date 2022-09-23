TshisaLIVE

‘She did that’ — Jennifer Hudson praises ‘Idols SA’ star’s rendition of her song

23 September 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Jennifer Hudson shared her thoughts on Nozi's performance.
Jennifer Hudson shared her thoughts on Nozi's performance.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

US musician and actress Jennifer Hudson was blown away by Idols SA finalist Nozi's show-stopping rendition of her popular hit Giving Myself.

Nozi wowed local audiences when she performed the song by her musical hero, and soon caught the attention of the US star.

Jennifer shared a video of the performance and said Nozi had done the things.

“Okay I’m a little late, but y'all need to hear this.  Nozi on Idols SA performed my song Giving Myself. If I was there she would have caught a shoe. She did that.”

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo jumped onto the stage after the performance, shouting whooooo shem and then dropped the mic.

Nozi was overcome with emotion by the love t and broke down on stage.

The star first entered Idols in 2016 but did not make it beyond the first cut. She nearly gave up on her dream but decided to give it one last shot this year to show the world her talent and walk in the footsteps of her US musical idol.

