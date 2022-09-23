SA-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu is not here for those who criticise her accent, telling them to butt out.
The Woman King star recently weighed in on the struggles of load-shedding when a social media user jumped on the conversation to claim she should "reduce the American accent".
"I was watching your interview. Don't lose the South African accent," the user said.
Thuso was not impressed and told the critic to stick their nose somewhere else.
"Don’t talk about things you know nothing about," she said.
Thuso Mbedu hits back at call for her to ‘reduce the American accent’
Image: Instagram/Thuso Mbedu
Thuso has always kept it real, often engaging and responding to her fans in vernac and never passing up an opportunity to speak about SA.
The two-time Emmy nominated actress has been making waves overseas from her role in Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Underground Railroad to being named a rising star by the Toronto International Film Festival last month.
“Thank you TIFF for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival, where everyone will get to see The Woman is King for the first time,” she wrote after the accolade was announced.
