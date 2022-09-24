Jacaranda FM’s Thabiso Khambule shares his top three destinations in SA

As someone who loves exploring Mzansi, radio personality Thabiso Khambule hopes to encourage as many people as he can to explore our vibrant nation as they celebrate heritage month.
Thabiso has shared three of his must-visit small towns in SA.
Graskop
Graskop is known for its natural beauty. It’s easy to fall in love with the small town. God’s Window and the Graskop Gorge Lift are popular tourist attractions which see thousands of visitors every month.
“God’s Window has one of the most spectacular views in Mzansi. The name is completely justified as you stand above or in the clouds looking over Mpumalanga.”
Kosi Bay
Kosi Bay is a special place because it is a series of four interlinked lakes in the Maputaland area of KwaZulu-Natal. The bay is the perfect destination for adventure seekers and many have likened it to “a little bit of Mozambique” in Mzansi.
“I love Kosi Bay because it was the first time I got to snorkel. I love the clear water there and all the different types of fish you get to encounter. I also love that you can’t get to the ocean without a 4x4 — which is great for me because I am such a thrill seeker.”
Dullstroom
Not too far away from Graskop lies the vibrant town of Dullstroom. Situated high upon the mountaintops in Mpumalanga, its many lakes have made this town a popular trout fishing destination.
“I got married in Dullstroom, so this town holds a very special place in my heart.
“Dullstroom in winter is perfect for sitting around the fireplace and it’s absolutely lekker. I don’t enjoy the cold, but I don’t mind winter in Dullstroom because you have the fire going, you feel warm and the people there are also super warm.
“You must go fly fishing or visit the Highland Gate Golf Club for a four-ball if you go with friends. Make sure you make a stop at Wild about Whisky — a bar that offers more than 500 different types of whisky and an interactive tasting experience.”
Catch Thabiso every Saturday between 2pm and 6pm and as the host of The SA Music Sho’ every Sunday from 6pm to 10pm on Jacaranda FM.
