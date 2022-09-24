Riky Rick inaugural recipient of BET Hip Hop Global Visionary Award

Rap legend Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado will be honoured posthumously with the Global Visionary Award at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.
The legendary late rapper will be the inaugural recipient of the accolade, which recognises and honours champions of culture, including artists, DJs and music industry professionals who have made ground-breaking efforts to expand the culture of hip hop on a global stage.
“The BET Global Visionary Award comes as a heart-warming opportunity to celebrate Rikhado’s life and his deep love for humanity,” said Louisa Zondo, Riky Rick’s mother.
“I see the award as a recognition of the positive impact of the music Rikhado shared with us. The award also highlights how Rikhado used arts and culture as an important and effective pathway for people to truly connect with, care for, and be seen by, each other.”
Born in KwaMashu, near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, Riky Rick rose to mainstream fame in 2014 with the release of his hit single Nafukwa — which won an MTV Africa Award for Video of the Year in 2015 — and brought SA’s unique blend of hip hop and kwaito to an international stage.
He pioneered the independent music wave in SA, as the owner of Cotton Club Records and Cotton Fest, an urban culture platform celebrating music and fashion for emerging hip hop artists.
“As Riky’s family, we are moved and honoured to receive the BET Global Visionary Award on behalf of our beloved Riky Rick,” said his wife Bianca Naidoo Makhado.
“This award honours his work and his name. I am so proud that my husband’s work is still making a positive impact within the entertainment space and that his legacy continues to inspire young creatives. This award reminds us of his love for his fans and for the culture.”
The senior vice-president and GM of Paramount Africa and peer lead for BET International, Monde Twala, said: “Riky Rick means so much to so many of us, not just South African hip-hop fans but globally beyond the mic.
“His impact in changing the South African hip-hop game to be more inclusive, particularly in encouraging young creatives to take control of their destiny and dare to dream bigger, endures as one of his most influential and lasting legacies.”
The 34-year-old committed suicide in February.
Local rappers Blxckie and Nadia Nakai have been nominated in the Best International Flow category.
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony will be hosted by Fat Joe on September 30, with an official broadcast on October 4 in the US (3am SA time on October 5, and repeat same day 7pm on BET — DStv 129).
TimesLIVE
Image: INSTAGRAM
