WATCH | Singer Mthandazo Gatya shares the stage with John Legend

24 September 2022 - 14:32
Singer Mthandazo Gatya performs with John Legend after viral TikTok video.
Image: Instagram/ Mthandazo Gatya

SA singer Mthandazo Gatya has had the biggest career moment in his life — performing with US superstar John Legend.

A user by the name of MaBhekzon shared a video clip of John and Mthandazo performing on stage together.

He has been in the industry for some time, but Mthandazo shot to internet fame recently when he participated in the #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok, adding an African touch to John's song Nervous

The American singer, songwriter, pianist and record producer had posted a TikTok video singing Nervous from his album, Legend, inviting his fans to duet with him.

Mthandazo expressed his gratitude to Mzansi for making it happen.

“Thank you all for making sure John Legend sees my duet. Great news is that he loved it and replied, as to what will happen next, we can leave that to God, thank you from the bottom of my heart.” he wrote.

Watch a video of their performance below.

TshisaLIVE had the opportunity to chat to the 12-time Grammy-winning artist after he released his eighth studio album, Legend, who gushed over SA and his fans from the rainbow nation.

“I always tell everyone this, but my SA fans are truly my best fans in the world. I tell this to other countries, I tell this to other South Africans, so I'm not just saying this to you, so I can't wait to make my way back.”

