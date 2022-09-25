We can tick day one of the highly anticipated DStv Delicious festival off the list as day two is already here.
The international food and music festival was held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Saturday.
Festival goers were spoiled for choice with a variety of food and drinks on offer but it would be amiss to not mention the difficulties and frustration we had as festival goers.
Many were stuck in traffic for 40-50 minutes with no visible assistance from law enforcement.
The young walkathon and queues that were simply everywhere.
Many festival goers shared their frustration on social media, shooting the festival to the the top of the Twitter trends list.
But while many were frustrated, others gave tips on how to enjoy it next time: like be there as early as 10am.
The vibe at the Channel O and Drip stage was amazing, but it's positioning was a bit tricky. If you didn't know there was a stage inside, you would walk right past it.
Blxckie brought the house down.
If the headline act was not international superstar Burna Boy, the festival would not have rated highly in my books.
Burna Boy, who was the final act on the DStv main stage, did not come to play.
Performing his hit songs Last Last, Ye, and Soke the star set the stage on fire.
Putting it into words or seeing clips on Twitter are not descriptive enough. His set single-handedly salvaged the festival and made people less regretful about their decision to attend the festival.
On Saturday night, DStv Delicious issued an apology on their Twitter timeline saying that verification of tickets owing to fake ones caused a delay at their entrances.
Hit or miss? On the ground at the DStv Delicious festival
The festival continues on Sunday with performances from award-winning Babyface, Angie Stone and a host of local acts.
