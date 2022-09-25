Shining a spotlight on SA’s heritage through the arts
Jimmy Nevis’ heritage deeply rooted in music, food, family and faith
Image: Supplied
Athlone is a cultural hub encapsulating SA’s rich heritage with its Cape Malay cuisine and close-knit multifaith communities, and this heritage month, pop singer Jimmy Nevis reflects on how this vibrant and culturally diverse Cape Flats community shaped his character.
“I’m proud to be able to give people a glimpse into my history through my music, especially because as small as the country may seem, there’s still so much we don’t know about each other. Thankfully, creativity is a great tool that allows us to share each other’s unique experiences, different cultures, and the stories that shaped us,” says Nevis.
A melting pot of rich diversity
Food is at the heart of the country’s rich heritage.
Jimmy’s parents were involved in the local Athlone church when he was growing up, which meant the family was well-known in the community. This allowed the then-aspiring musician to explore the different cultures that made up his neighbourhood by being invited for supper at different homes and hosting people at his house, getting a first-hand taste of the various local foods.
“My community was home to countless different cultures and religions. That meant I got to dig into different locally-made dishes that the neighbours would share with our family during celebrations like Diwali, Christmas, and Eid, while also going from house to house celebrating various religious holidays.”
