WATCH | Booked and busy! Inside Busiswa's time in UK

25 September 2022 - 14:00
Busiswa Gqulu has been keeping her head down and working.
Busiswa Gqulu has been keeping her head down and working.
Image: Supplied

While it could easily look like Busiswa isn't busy on account of her sporadic social media posts, the Makazi hit maker has been booked and is busy. She recently gave her fans a front-row seat into how she's been spending her time in the UK.

Taking to her Instagram, the musician shared the fun vibes that were AmaFest in UK where she linked up with many of her homies and realised SA artists are back in hustle mode.

“How was UK? Well, I bumped into Makhadzi [at] the airport and realised artists are in transit a lot of the time because the music from SA Is seriously travelling. Love that for us.”

Busiswa gave her fans a breakdown of who she met and what she did while living her best artist life in UK.

“Forgot to update my travel insurance since Covid-19 (hit) but as I enter the flight I’m praying to all my good ancestors. I vibed with @mustbedubz as my DJ for the day and I wish I met him sooner so I can keep him. But @alfakat__ got there first so yah😭 we move. (Appreciate ya’ll).

“I met @uncle.vinny for the first time (riiiight) and yes, he’s an energy. Why did Malume (@djtira) play the set of my life! While Gugu Khathi was letting me take shots from his rider. Baze bajabula abantu Malume!? Whoa! I love gifts so thank you @ellesseuk for that. Seeing Cass causing an uproar on stage while simultaneously trending back home was supreme inspiration.”

