‘Although it’s quite challenging at times, I am happy’ — Lira on life six months after her stroke

‘Just to be alive each day is a blessing’

26 September 2022 - 10:59
Lira thanked the people who have been rooting for her.
Image: Instagram/ Lira

Lira has given her fans and those who follow her an update six months into her recovery journey. 

The award-winning musician suffered a stroke in April while in Germany for a performance. It affected her ability to communicate 

Lira took to Instagram to share a screenshot with details about a condition called Aphasia she was suffering from as a result of the stroke, and six months later she is well on her way on her journey of healing. 

"Can you believe it’s been six months. How time flies. The second and third frame is where I used to be at. I am feeling like myself yet I’m still on my recovery journey. It’s going to take some time, but it’s reversible.

“This process has been fascinating for me and although it’s quite challenging at times, I am happy. Just to be alive each day is a blessing. To be among friends and loved ones is a precious gift. Many of you have been rooting for me and your support has meant the world to me," she added.

Lira has been committed to giving monthly updates to the people who have been rallying behind her since her stroke.

On Instagram two months ago , the Believer hitmaker shared a video of herself at a rehearsal with the Mzansi Youth Choir.

“During rehearsal of Return to Me featuring Mzansi Youth Choir. Speech challenging but I can still sing,” she said.

