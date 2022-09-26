Superstar Makhadzi says nothing will dim her shine, not even being sabotaged on stage.
The multi-award winner had a performance cut abruptly at the SA Music Awards last month, in a moment many of her fans believe may have been sabotage.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE during her African Queen Reloaded album launch at M1 Studios at the SABC Radio Park recently, the star said she was not letting the incident get her down.
“The fact that my performance was one minute at the Samas doesn’t mean that I am bad or anything like that. My fans know that I am number one and nobody can ever change that.”
Makhadzi was nominated in several categories and walked away with the Music Video of the Year award. The energetic muso said she would be back for more next year.
Touching on life in the spotlight, Makhadzi said she was not in the industry to make friends.
“I stay in my lane and I focus on making music. The only friends that I have are my dancers and my management”.
Responding to her critics, the singing sensation explained they are nothing compared to her legion of fans.
“The people who love me outnumber those who don’t. I have thousands of fans who love me and my work.”
“Another thing I want to say is that people should stop telling me that I am ugly, because I am very beautiful.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Makhadzi on Sama 'sabotage' and friendships in the industry
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Superstar Makhadzi says nothing will dim her shine, not even being sabotaged on stage.
The multi-award winner had a performance cut abruptly at the SA Music Awards last month, in a moment many of her fans believe may have been sabotage.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE during her African Queen Reloaded album launch at M1 Studios at the SABC Radio Park recently, the star said she was not letting the incident get her down.
“The fact that my performance was one minute at the Samas doesn’t mean that I am bad or anything like that. My fans know that I am number one and nobody can ever change that.”
Makhadzi was nominated in several categories and walked away with the Music Video of the Year award. The energetic muso said she would be back for more next year.
Touching on life in the spotlight, Makhadzi said she was not in the industry to make friends.
“I stay in my lane and I focus on making music. The only friends that I have are my dancers and my management”.
Responding to her critics, the singing sensation explained they are nothing compared to her legion of fans.
“The people who love me outnumber those who don’t. I have thousands of fans who love me and my work.”
“Another thing I want to say is that people should stop telling me that I am ugly, because I am very beautiful.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Open Mic responds to Kokovha legal woes — says Makhadzi owes nothing
'I promise to not exploit him' — Makhadzi adds Dr Malinga to her one-woman show line-up
Makhadzi pulling out all the stops for Limpopo show
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos