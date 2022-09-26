TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi on Sama 'sabotage' and friendships in the industry

26 September 2022 - 07:00 By Mpumelelo Moyo
Fans came out in numbers to support Makhadzi during her album 'African Queen Reloaded' launch at SABC Radio Park M1 studios, in Auckland, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Superstar Makhadzi says nothing will dim her shine, not even being sabotaged on stage.

The multi-award winner had a performance cut abruptly at the SA Music Awards last month, in a moment many of her fans believe may have been sabotage.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE during her African Queen Reloaded album launch at M1 Studios at the SABC Radio Park recently, the star said she was not letting the incident get her down.

“The fact that my performance was one minute at the Samas doesn’t mean that I am bad or anything like that. My fans know that I am number one and nobody can ever change that.”

Makhadzi was nominated in several categories and walked away with the Music Video of the Year award. The energetic muso said she would be back for more next year.

Touching on life in the spotlight, Makhadzi said she was not in the industry to make friends.

“I stay in my lane and I focus on making music. The only friends that I have are my dancers and my management”.

Responding to her critics, the singing sensation explained they are nothing compared to her legion of fans.

“The people who love me outnumber those who don’t. I have thousands of fans who love me and my work.”

“Another thing I want to say is that people should stop telling me that I am ugly, because I am very beautiful.”

