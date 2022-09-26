US star Tamar Braxton makes Makhadzi’s day

It's not every day US stars follow Mzansi celebs on the socials, and when they do it is often because they are impressed with the talent coming out of SA.

Makhadzi is a recent star to be noticed, and the Limpopo-born musician headed to her Twitter timeline recently to share a screenshot she took of American singer and songwriter Tamar following her.

"Tamar Braxton, thanks for following me. You really made my day. I need to celebrate this. Anyone with umtomboti, can I please get two litres?" she tweeted.

Another to be recognised is star in the making and Idols SA finalist Nozi, who performed US musician and actress Jennifer Hudson's Giving Myself.

Jennifer shared a video of the performance and said Nozi would've caught the shoe, which was what she used to do as a judge on another singing competition. She threw a shoe at contestants who moved her with their musical performances.