The raunchy podcast teaser video on L-Tido’s Twitter has recorded more than 100,000 views in just a few days, indicating people are still talking about the no holds barred conversation “that set the internet on fire”, the post said.
Former Big Brother contestant Gugu Bonga, aka Terry Treasure, was the first guest on the OnlyFans podcast.
After being evicted from the house, she told TshisaLIVE, she would use the attention she gained on the show to get into yoga instructing and promoting sexual wellness.
“I don't want to take this fame thing for granted. I want to monetise as much as I can and be as influential in the most positive way I possibly can. Just money and good vibes. Sexual wellness and safety throughout. I'm crossing my fingers to partner with some condom brands and spread awareness about sexual wellness as a whole.”
‘We will be back’: L-Tido replies to his deleted 'OnlyFans' podcast
Image: Twitter/ L-Tido
Rapper L-Tido won't let a little thing like his account being deleted by YouTube get in the way of his vision of making his OnlyFans podcast the in thing.
OnlyFans is an online subscription platform known for adult content. And with it becoming popular, the rapper saw a need to build a forum where women who make a living by selling sexual content on the OnlyFans platform could discuss their work and other relevant topics.
However, the first episode was pulled down for apparently being to racy.
In a post on his Twitter timeline, the rapper explained why he started the podcast.
“My objective with the podcast is to humanise our OnlyFans ladies. It’s a pity us as society are quick to judge ladies building businesses and careers on OnlyFans. This platform liberates the modern adult entertainer, as removing the middleman reduces opportunities for exploitation and abuse.”
