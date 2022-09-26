TshisaLIVE

‘We will be back’: L-Tido replies to his deleted 'OnlyFans' podcast

26 September 2022 - 08:00
L-Tido said he will be back after his first episode was deleted from YouTube
L-Tido said he will be back after his first episode was deleted from YouTube
Image: Twitter/ L-Tido

Rapper L-Tido won't let a little thing like his account being deleted by YouTube get in the way of his vision of making his OnlyFans podcast the in thing. 

OnlyFans is an online subscription platform known for adult content. And with it becoming popular, the rapper saw a need to build a forum where women who make a living by selling sexual content on the OnlyFans platform could discuss their work and other relevant topics.

However, the first episode was pulled down for apparently being to racy.

In a post on his Twitter timeline, the rapper explained why he started the podcast.  

“My objective with the podcast is to humanise our OnlyFans ladies. It’s a pity us as society are quick to judge ladies building businesses and careers on OnlyFans. This platform liberates the modern adult entertainer, as removing the middleman reduces opportunities for exploitation and abuse.”

The raunchy podcast teaser video on L-Tido’s Twitter has recorded more than 100,000 views in just a few days, indicating people are still talking about the no holds barred conversation “that set the internet on fire”, the post said.

Former Big Brother contestant Gugu Bonga, aka Terry Treasure, was the first guest on the OnlyFans podcast.

After being evicted from the house, she told TshisaLIVE, she would use the attention she gained on the show to get into yoga instructing and promoting sexual wellness.

“I don't want to take this fame thing for granted. I want to monetise as much as I can and be as influential in the most positive way I possibly can. Just money and good vibes. Sexual wellness and safety throughout. I'm crossing my fingers to partner with some condom brands and spread awareness about sexual wellness as a whole.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Nasty C hangs out with Ella Mai and T.I.'s son at his 'first ever football game'

Nasty C couldn't wait to give his brother and dad the 'L' and has explained why in a hilarious post
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Wow, the disrespect’ — Ma-E reacts to being labelled ‘worst rapper in SA’

“I sacrificed and contributed a lot to SA hip hop to be disrespected," said the rapper.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Melzi meets up with Rick Ross

DJ Melzi was recently spotted hanging out with Hollywood A-lister Rick Ross.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Zakes Bantwini’s star-studded birthday celebration

"I am my ancestor’s wildest dream. I am from KwaMashu."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thuso Mbedu hits back at call for her to ‘reduce the American accent’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Lulo Cafe breaks his silence and apologises for leaked viral video TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘That time we had so much fun’ — Pearl Thusi baffled by DJ Zinhle bashing TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Singer Mthandazo Gatya shares the stage with John Legend TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘She did that’ — Jennifer Hudson praises ‘Idols SA’ star’s rendition of her song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...