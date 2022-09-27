Cassper Nyovest can never seem to catch a break from Twitter trolls, recently having to explain a verse on his track Pardon my Ignorance.
A clip of him rapping the line went viral and some of his followers picked it apart.
He was on some “if you don't get it, forget about it vibe”. The 4 Steps Back hitmaker mized the energy and clapped back equally spicy.
“The medulla is connected to the heart but go on with your bad self. Look at you being schooled by a dropout,” he replied to one user.
Cassper Nyovest explains Medulla verse that's got peeps deep in their feels
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper recently committed to releasing a new song each time a previous track reaches a million views. He called it the #NyovestiveSeason.
“I'm dropping a banger on their head tops tomorrow! This song is a celebration for Team Nyovest getting 4 Steps Back to a million views in 14 days. My promise will be kept,” he tweeted.
