Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli is beaming with pride with his hit song Sete dominating SA’s music charts.
The rapper released the single featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna ahead of his Skhanda Republic 3 (SR3) album launch on September 15.
Soon after its release, Sete hit the number 1 spot in SA, making history by becoming the fastest streaming single to go gold in SA’s music history.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, K.O celebrated the song's success.
“Thought Caracara was my biggest moment, God said hold up big dawg! #SETE #1 across all platforms n radio at the same time, crossed double plat on Saturday! Most viral on SA TikTok with no challenge? Video 5 mil in 3 weeks!? #SR3 sitting at #1. When the blessings rain they pour,” he wrote.
K.O proud of the success of 'Sete' which may overtake his 'Caracara' moment
Image: Instagram/ K.O
Speaking previously to TshisaLIVE about his album, K.O said he was on a mission to carry the flag for SA hip-hop.
“We've taken a big knock over the last couple of years since the rise of amapiano and we also need to instil our own faith when it comes to our place in the culture. I'm trying to also reignite that among my fellow brothers and sisters,” he said.
