Money left on your Howler card from the DStv Delicious festival? Here’s how you can get a refund
Cash outs only available for 30 days after the event, and may incur a small fee
Image: Supplied
DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival goers who have money on their Howler cards after the past weekend can claim a refund, but it may incur a small fee.
The festival was held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Saturday and Sunday
Patrons were spoiled for choice with a variety of food and drinks, but some were frustrated when they couldn’t get refunds after the festival.
Many took to social media to air their grievances.
How to cash out your money
According to Howler, festival goers who were unable to get refunds after the festival can do so online.
“What is yours is yours. Visit Howler online and link your card to your account to have the leftover balance transferred to you.
“Cash outs are only available for 30 days following the event. Cashing out may incur a small fee,” said Howler.
DStv apologies
The event organisers issued a statement apologising for long queues, saying they were caused by fake tickets.
“We are aware the entry to VIP is taking longer than expected. Additional security processes are being implemented due to fake and unauthorised tickets,” it said.
Speaking on 702, founder and festival director Lloyd Cornwall said his team did not anticipate “the level and velocity of fraud” through fake tickets on Saturday.
“We are devastated that people came to Delicious and didn’t get the right experience on Saturday. We are going into a big investigation,” said Cornwall.
“The venue was licensed and safe for 20,000 people. The problem was on Saturday there were more than 20,000 people there so that is more cars and massive problems at the turnstiles.”
