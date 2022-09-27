Scriptwriter, executive producer and actor Chris Q can't get enough of the talent that is actress Nelisa Mchunu.
Taking to Instagram, Chris shared the self-tape that scored the former Uzalo actress the role of Bazothini in Mzansi Magic's Isifiso.
In a lengthy post Chris shared how they had already chosen someone to play the character until Nelisa sent her tape.
“The time was 8.40pm. I stopped everything and went on the WhatsApp group. I told my colleagues this was our Bazothini and not one of them disagreed. I’ve been a fan of Nelisa’s since the first time I saw her on Uzalo.
Chris said Nelisa's character may not have been particularly emotionally demanding but her talent was hard to miss.
“It was the scenes where she didn’t have dialogue that stood out. Many people struggle in scenes where they don’t have lines. But I’m yet to see an actor that’s more present in every scene.”
WATCH | Nelisa’s self-tape that has director Chris Q singing her praises
Image: Instagram/Nelisa Mchunu
Isifiso premiered on July 4 and also stars Durban Gen actor Ntando Mncube. The supporting cast includes Duduzile Ngcobo, Bandile Maphalala and Nkosinathi Kheswa.
Chris Q has made a habit of letting artists know he appreciates their work
He joined many in showering award-winning Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu with praise.
She bagged the DStv MVCA's Favourite Actress award and Chris Q took to Instagram in a lengthy post to give his fans a glimpse of what it was like to work with the actress.
“If you ever needed proof that God’s timing is impeccable or that hard work pays off, look no further. If you watch Channel 164 as frequently as I do you’ll know that Sannah Mchunu has been on a few Mzansi Bioskop films for more than 10 years. But it was only with the arrival of Gomora that many were introduced to her remarkable talent.”
