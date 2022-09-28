TshisaLIVE

Gregory Porter SA show extended to accommodate more people

28 September 2022 - 12:47
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Festival organisers say Gregory Porter agreed to extend his show dates
Image: Instagram/ Gregory Porter

Tickets for American singer and songwriter Gregory Porter's show in SA have been sold out and organisers have announced more show dates.

Tickets for the three Gregory Porter presented by Liberty solo concert tour shows in January 2023 at Teatro at Montecasino sold out within days.

Liberty announced two extra concerts  at Teatro, on Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24 at 8pm.  

“The demand for tickets is overwhelming,” said Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. “We thank Gregory Porter for taking the many requests from his SA fans to heart and for adapting his schedule to accommodate two more Johannesburg dates.”  

The Cape Town concert, in association with Cape Talk, at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens on January 21 at 7pm is also sold out.

The concerts with the two-time Grammy award winner is a partnership between Liberty and Showtime in association with 702.

“As the world has 'opened up', we are continuously finding ways to connect with our clients and the broader SA community to live our brand positing of being 'in all of it' with our people, even beyond financial wellbeing. This is a great opportunity to do that,” said Marees Bostander, head of brand strategy and sponsorships at Liberty.

Tickets for the two extra Johannesburg concerts go on sale on Wednesday, September 28 at showtime.co.za and webtickets.co.za.

