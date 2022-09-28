TshisaLIVE

Oh mommy! 'The Wife' star Mbalenhle Mavimbela finally reveals pregnancy snaps

28 September 2022 - 12:16
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has given fans a glimpse of her surprise baby shower.
Image: Instagram/ Mbalenhle Mavimbela

Congratulations are in order for Mbalenhle Mavimbela after she confirmed rumours that she is a new mommy.

After several months of remaining mum, The Wife star finally unveiled her baby bump on Tuesday, sharing images from her surprise baby shower where musicians Sjava and Nomfundo Moh gave special performances.

Though Mbalenhle did not disclose the gender, the blue and brown-themed baby shower had fans convinced she welcomed a baby boy. 

Mbalenhle expressed her gratitude to her friends and family who showed her love and support through her pregnancy.

“I was told to get ready for a photoshoot, to actually find that it’s my surprise baby shower ft my family, friends and favourite artists ... Thank you to everyone that has been part of this journey. Kumnandi guys ukuba imina serious,” she captioned the post.

In August, City Press reported that Mbalenhle had welcomed her baby four months ago, alleging the father is a prominent Johannesburg businessman.

The paper further reported that the actress had decided to take time off from acting and public appearances to spend time with her newborn.

Judging by Mbalenhle having recently been spotted at the DStv Delicious Festival and Blood Psalms black tie launch on Tuesday, the star is clearly back into the swing of things.

Faith Nketsi shares reason she's not looking to have baby number two any time soon

Still traumatised! Faith Nketsi told fans she was in labour for 26 hours as she shared her birthing experience.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
