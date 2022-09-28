WATCH | Meet the ‘convict’ TikTok sensations causing a stir

While the twins are not real prisoners, there have been several videos on the platform seemingly shot behind prison walls.
The department of correctional services told TshisaLIVE inmates are not allowed cellphones and social media.
“The use of cellphones inside correctional centres continues to be a challenge as these gadgets are used to make threats and plan escapes and in the orchestration of illegal activities while behind bars,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
He said inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of the Correctional Services Ac.
“They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve the withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade) and other punitive measures.
“As part of the department’s Back to Basics campaign, special emphasis is being placed on security measures, with increased visibility and tightening up of security measures at centre level, as well as increased supervision of officials. Errant officials involved in the smuggling craft, and other offences, are not spared any mercy”.
The department said on Tuesday it has confiscated a cellphone allegedly used by an inmate to post his image on social media.
“The identified inmate is incarcerated at St Albans correctional facility in the Eastern Cape and he has been moved to a special care unit for the purposes of an investigation and will be formally charged.
“The said inmate will also face other charges for tailoring [his] offender uniform as this is against DCS policies. DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour and there will be strong action and consequences,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
Nxumalo said cellphones are defined as contraband in correctional centres and said using them is a punishable offence.
.
The twins said they were a voice for those who had been behind bars and were not bothered by the criticism they received for their outfits.
“You'll always have positive and negatives sides, but we choose to focus on the positive. We meet people who have personally gone through this experience. Them sharing their experience gives us a glimpse of what they went through.
“Certain people may feel we may not be allowed to do this but we are using this mechanism because we are aware of mental health. We realise people are going through a lot, including depression and trauma. We believe this may help send the message out about mental health,” Banele said.
They claimed to have received positive feedback from officials.
“We got a lot of texts and emails saying they love the concept and what we are doing. They believe it has a positive effect for the community,”
WATCH | Meet the ‘convict’ TikTok sensations causing a stir
Two TikTokers dressed as prison inmates have gone viral, leaving many shocked and confused.
Identical twins Banele and Bandile, known as Skinny League, have been heating up TikTok with their skits, all while wearing tailor-made outfits that resemble prison uniforms.
The fashion designers let TshisaLIVE in on their creative process, showing us a room resembling a prison cell they use to shoot their videos.
Banele explained what inspired the outfits.
“We stay near a prison facility in Mpumalanga. Being exposed to the facility and seeing the inmates influenced the idea of doing TikTok lives and posting content,’’ said Banele.
Fellow TikToker Michael Ferguson recently posted a reaction video sharing his surprise and shock at the pair, and asking his followers if they were real inmates.
While the twins are not real prisoners, there have been several videos on the platform seemingly shot behind prison walls.
The department of correctional services told TshisaLIVE inmates are not allowed cellphones and social media.
“The use of cellphones inside correctional centres continues to be a challenge as these gadgets are used to make threats and plan escapes and in the orchestration of illegal activities while behind bars,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
He said inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of the Correctional Services Ac.
“They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve the withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade) and other punitive measures.
“As part of the department’s Back to Basics campaign, special emphasis is being placed on security measures, with increased visibility and tightening up of security measures at centre level, as well as increased supervision of officials. Errant officials involved in the smuggling craft, and other offences, are not spared any mercy”.
The department said on Tuesday it has confiscated a cellphone allegedly used by an inmate to post his image on social media.
“The identified inmate is incarcerated at St Albans correctional facility in the Eastern Cape and he has been moved to a special care unit for the purposes of an investigation and will be formally charged.
“The said inmate will also face other charges for tailoring [his] offender uniform as this is against DCS policies. DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour and there will be strong action and consequences,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
Nxumalo said cellphones are defined as contraband in correctional centres and said using them is a punishable offence.
.
The twins said they were a voice for those who had been behind bars and were not bothered by the criticism they received for their outfits.
“You'll always have positive and negatives sides, but we choose to focus on the positive. We meet people who have personally gone through this experience. Them sharing their experience gives us a glimpse of what they went through.
“Certain people may feel we may not be allowed to do this but we are using this mechanism because we are aware of mental health. We realise people are going through a lot, including depression and trauma. We believe this may help send the message out about mental health,” Banele said.
They claimed to have received positive feedback from officials.
“We got a lot of texts and emails saying they love the concept and what we are doing. They believe it has a positive effect for the community,”
They said they hope to amuse, inspire and uplift those who follow them.
“We use this platform to entertain our followers on TikTok. We also think it is therapeutic for them.”
The pair have caught the eye of TikTok and in a video they unboxed a gift they received from the company.
"When TikTok reached out to us we were very excited. We didn’t think they would recognise our efforts. We truly felt motivated and inspired.”
READ MORE:
TikTok banning political funding in SA: Here are five politicians and parties on the app
WATCH | Singer Mthandazo Gatya shares the stage with John Legend
WATCH | 'We’re gonna fail this year': Student shares struggles of load-shedding
Facebook, beware: the Metaverse is flat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos